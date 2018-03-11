Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Gets spring work in Saturday
Rivero allowed two runs on one hit (a two-run homer) and a walk in one inning against the Braves on Saturday.
The lefty, known for hitting 100 mph with his fastball, has been consistently throwing in the mid-90s this spring. Most likely, he's simply waiting to ramp up his velocity as the season nears. It's worth noting he compiled a 4.15 ERA in his final 23 appearances after July last summer, but the Bucs have a number of shortcomings and Rivero isn't one of them. He finished 2017 with 21 saves despite not taking over the closer's job until mid June.
