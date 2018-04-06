Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Gets third save of season
Rivero picked up his third-straight save in a 5-2 win against the Reds on Thursday, allowing a hit and logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.
Rivero melted down and allowed four runs in his first appearance of the season but he's been back to his lights-out self ever since and now already has three saves on the 2018 campaign. His 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP still look ugly thanks to that first-game implosion but Rivero established himself as one of the elite closers in the league last year and his numbers figure to even out as he accumulates more appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Doubles up saves against Detroit•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Fans side for first save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Can't find strike zone Friday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Spring numbers off•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Gets spring work in Saturday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Inks four-year extension•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...