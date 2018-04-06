Rivero picked up his third-straight save in a 5-2 win against the Reds on Thursday, allowing a hit and logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rivero melted down and allowed four runs in his first appearance of the season but he's been back to his lights-out self ever since and now already has three saves on the 2018 campaign. His 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP still look ugly thanks to that first-game implosion but Rivero established himself as one of the elite closers in the league last year and his numbers figure to even out as he accumulates more appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories