Rivero picked up his third-straight save in a 5-2 win against the Reds on Thursday, allowing a hit and logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rivero melted down and allowed four runs in his first appearance of the season but he's been back to his lights-out self ever since and now already has three saves on the 2018 campaign. His 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP still look ugly thanks to that first-game implosion but Rivero established himself as one of the elite closers in the league last year and his numbers figure to even out as he accumulates more appearances.