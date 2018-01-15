Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Inks four-year extension
Rivero signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Pirates on Monday which includes a pair of $10 million club options, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
In the same week the Pirates traded away two of their veteran stars -- Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole -- they also committed to one of their more promising pieces in Rivero. The 26-year-old jumped into the discussion of top-tier relievers with his breakout performance in 2017, as he finished the season with a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:20 K:BB across 75.1 innings. He took over as the team's closer in June and didn't miss a beat, converting all but two of his 24 save opportunities. Rivero is set to reprise his role as the Pirates' closer in 2018; he'll look to solidify himself as one of the top closers in the game with another impressive season.
