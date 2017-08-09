Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 10th save with clean inning
Rivero recorded one strikeout in a clean inning of work to notch his 10th save of the season Tuesday against the Tigers.
After laboring through a 41-pitch outing Sunday, Rivero threw eight of his 12 pitches for strikes while retiring the side in order. This dominant showing was a welcome sight for the left-hander, who had allowed four runs in his last three innings and blew his first save of the season on Sunday. Rivero should be over this bumpy patch in short order and looks to be on his way to posting strong numbers down the stretch.
