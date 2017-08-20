Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 12th save of 2017 on Saturday
Rivero allowed one run on one hit while striking out one across one inning to earn his 13th save Saturday against the Cardinals.
Rivero was protecting a three-run lead, so the run that he allowed was meaningless as he converted his 13th save. With just one blown save along with a 1.34 ERA, and he's been an excellent fantasy option since the middle of June.
