Rivero allowed one run on one hit while striking out one across one inning to earn his 13th save Saturday against the Cardinals.

Rivero was protecting a three-run lead, so the run that he allowed was meaningless as he converted his 13th save. With just one blown save along with a 1.34 ERA, and he's been an excellent fantasy option since the middle of June.

