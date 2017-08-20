Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 12th save Saturday
Rivero allowed one run on one hit while striking out one in one inning to earn his 13th save Saturday against the Cardinals.
Rivero was protecting a three-run lead, so the run that he allowed was meaningless as he converted his 13th save. With just one blown save along with a 1.34 ERA, Rivero has been an excellent fantasy option since the middle of June.
