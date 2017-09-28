Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 20th save Wednesday
Rivero gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Orioles.
The lefty is now 20-for-22 in converting save chances since taking over the closer role in June, and barring a major offseason acquisition, Rivero should head into 2018 at the head of the Pirates' bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up 19th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Unable to lock down win•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Works in Friday loss•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Records 18th save with clean inning Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Due for a day off•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...