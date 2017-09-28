Play

Rivero gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Orioles.

The lefty is now 20-for-22 in converting save chances since taking over the closer role in June, and barring a major offseason acquisition, Rivero should head into 2018 at the head of the Pirates' bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast