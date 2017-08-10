Play

Rivero recorded the final two outs of Thursday's game against the Tigers to earn his 11th save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Rivero allowed a couple inherited runners to score on a double and a groundout, but he ultimately nailed down the win for Pittsburgh, and is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities. The 26-year-old lefty has been virtually untouchable against same-handed batters this year, holding southpaws to a .074/.149/.088 line.

