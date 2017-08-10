Rivero recorded the final two outs of Thursday's game against the Tigers to earn his 11th save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Rivero allowed a couple inherited runners to score on a double and a groundout, but he ultimately nailed down the win for Pittsburgh, and is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities. The 26-year-old lefty has been virtually untouchable against same-handed batters this year, holding southpaws to a .074/.149/.088 line.