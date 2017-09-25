Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up 19th save
Rivero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to collect his 19th save of the season during Sunday's win over St. Louis.
After a poor outing Friday that cost Pittsburgh a win, Rivero bounced back in strong form Sunday. He's sporting an impressive 1.72 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 to go along with his 19 saves, and Rivero checks out as a must-own fantasy asset in all settings through the final week of the season.
More News
