Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up win Wednesday
Rivero (5-2) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out one batter while allowing a hit and a walk.
It wasn't Rivero's cleanest outing, but he was able to keep the score tied heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, where Adam Frazier ended things with a two-run walkoff homer. He hasn't seen many save opportunities in September -- a trend that may continue down the stretch with the Pirates struggling -- but Rivero is still valuable thanks to his impressive 1.54 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB through 70.1 innings this season.
