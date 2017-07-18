Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Records four-out save Monday versus Brewers
Rivero retired all four batters he faced and recorded one strikeout to earn his seventh save of the season Monday against the Brewers.
Rivero, who was called upon to get the final out with a man on in the eighth inning, mowed down the side in short order in the ninth. He threw 14 of 19 pitches for strikes while lowering his impeccable ERA to 0.72 and his WHIP to a similarly stellar 0.68. Rivero began the year as a setup man in the Pirates' bullpen, but he has blossomed into a top-notch closer and doesn't appear likely to give the job up in the near future.
