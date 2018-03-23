Although Rivero allowed a two-run homer in one inning Thursday, manager Clint Hurdle isn't concerned with his closer's spring performance. "I don't think it was a tough outing at all," Hurdle told DK Pittsburgh Sports. "I thought he had the best stuff he had all spring. Fastball velocity was the best it has been. Slider was the sharpest it's been."

Rivero has given up 11 runs (four earned) in six spring innings, allowing seven hits (including two homers) and five walks with seven strikeouts. There's probably no reason to get overly concerned with his Grapefruit League numbers, but he did trend downwardly late in 2017. RIvero has a vice grip on Pittsburgh's closer's job: he just hasn't had a very strong spring.