Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Unable to lock down win
Rivero took the loss Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits in one inning against St. Louis.
The save opportunity was his first in more than two weeks -- he's now converted 18 of his 20 chances. Rivero has thrown 41 pitches in the last three days, but should be available Saturday. On a night when former Pirate Juan Nicasio got the win, Rivero saw his stock drop just a little bit. He's by far Pittsburgh's best reliever, but he holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 games (18.2 IP) since the beginning of August.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Works in Friday loss•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Records 18th save with clean inning Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Due for a day off•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Rings up 17th save Sunday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Stumbles in Wrigley on Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...