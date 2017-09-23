Play

Rivero took the loss Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits in one inning against St. Louis.

The save opportunity was his first in more than two weeks -- he's now converted 18 of his 20 chances. Rivero has thrown 41 pitches in the last three days, but should be available Saturday. On a night when former Pirate Juan Nicasio got the win, Rivero saw his stock drop just a little bit. He's by far Pittsburgh's best reliever, but he holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 games (18.2 IP) since the beginning of August.

