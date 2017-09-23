Rivero took the loss Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits in one inning against St. Louis.

The save opportunity was his first in more than two weeks -- he's now converted 18 of his 20 chances. Rivero has thrown 41 pitches in the last three days, but should be available Saturday. On a night when former Pirate Juan Nicasio got the win, Rivero saw his stock drop just a little bit. He's by far Pittsburgh's best reliever, but he holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 20 games (18.2 IP) since the beginning of August.