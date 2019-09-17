Play

Vazquez has been arrested and charged in Lee County, Florida with one count of computer pornography, solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Pirates have yet to issue a statement on the matter. The Commissioner's Office will likely launch its own investigation in tandem with local police. According to Passan, Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

