Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Available for Tuesday's game
Vazquez (forearm) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez was unavailable for Monday's series opener after experiencing forearm discomfort over the weekend, but he's been cleared to return to action after throwing with no issues prior to Tuesday's game. The 26-year-old, who owns a 3.54 ERA across 20.1 innings this season, will immediately slot back in as the team's closer.
