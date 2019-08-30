Vazquez picked up the save against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Pirates' 11-8 victory.

Vazquez made quick work of the Rockies in a high-scoring contest, needing just nine pitches to retire the side and pick up his 24th save of the season in 26 opportunities. The 28-year-old is logging another solid season as the closer for Pittsburgh, with a sterling 1.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79:12 K:BB across 53.2 innings.