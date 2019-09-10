Vazquez picked up the save against the Giants on Monday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning to close out a 6-4 victory for the Pirates.

Vazquez made quick work of the Giants, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side and pick up his 26th save of the year. He's been lights-out as the primary ninth-inning option for the Pirates this season, posting a 1.71 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 87:12 K:BB across 58 innings.