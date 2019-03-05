Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Battling respiratory infection
Vazquez won't make his scheduled appearance Tuesday against the Orioles due to an upper respiratory infection, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Vazquez is considered day-to-day. Barring setbacks, he'll have more than enough time to get up to speed by Opening Day and shouldn't have any threats to his closer job.
