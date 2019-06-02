Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Blows first save
Vazquez allowed two runs on two hits, including a two-run home run in his first blown save of the season against the Brewers on Saturday.
The 27-year-old and Brewers closer Josh Hader couldn't stop the PNC Park slugfest Saturday evening either, as both dominant lefties blew their first saves of the year. Vazquez has given up three home runs this season, which could be considered a lot (1.1 HR/9) for how great Vazquez has been at times this year, but he's only yielded one run outside of what he's allowed via the long ball. Vazquez is now 14-for-15 in save opportunities with a 2.16 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 25 innings.
