Vazquez allowed one hit and one walk while recording two outs in a blown save against the Cubs on Friday.

While this will go down as his second blown save of the season, Vazquez was put in a very tough position. The Pirates called upon their closer with one out and runners at the corners in the eighth while clinging to a one-run lead. Asking him to strand an inherited runner 90 feet from home and record five outs without allowing a single run is obviously not a typical save situation. Vazquez owns a 1.70 ERA with 22 saves, 1.03 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season.