Vazquez allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout during a blown save in the ninth inning against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The Pirates lost in the 10th after Vazquez departed. He gave up just one hit, but it was a solo homer to tie the game. This hurts because Vazquez really hasn't received many save opportunities since the All-Star break, but he is still 5-1 with 24 saves in 27 chances. He also has a 1.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 55.2 innings this season.