Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Brings home victory
Vazquez hurled two scoreless innings Sunday, picking up his first win of the season. He gave up three hits and two walks, striking out three batters.
Manager Clint Hurdle brought him into the eighth inning, with the game tied at three runs apiece. He threw 43 pitches, his highest total since July 17, 2016, when he compiled 45 pitches against the Pirates while he was with Washington. Fortunately, the team has two of the next four days off (including Monday). Expect the Pirates to likely limit his work to an inning or so until returning to PNC Park on Friday. Vazquez has recorded four saves and a win in his last five appearances. He's yet to allow a run in seven games (8.2 innings) while crafting a 14:3 K:BB.
