Vazquez recorded a perfect inning with one strikeout to nail down another 2-1 victory against the Cardinals on Saturday.

For the second straight day, Vazquez saved a 2-1 win versus the Pirates' NL Central rival. Vazquez didn't yield a baserunner in either save. He is putting together an absolutely magnificent season, as he is a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities and has yielded only one earned run in 17 appearances. Vazquez possesses a 0.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 18.2 innings as well.