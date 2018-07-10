Vazquez tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits and striking out one as he slammed the door for the save Monday against Washington.

Vazquez has now gone 11 straight appearances without surrendering a run, and he hasn't blown a save since May 31. He sits with a solid 3.29 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 52:17 K:BB over 38.1 innings as he continues to rack up saves in 2018.