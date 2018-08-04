Vazquez slammed the door in the ninth Friday against the Cardinals, as he tossed a scoreless inning while allowing a hit and striking out one.

Vazquez did allow the tying run to reach base, but he retired the final two batters as the Pirates secured a 7-6 victory. He's served as a dominant closer yet again in 2018, successfully converting 15 straight saves. Vazquez sports a 3.09 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 65 strikeouts across 46.2 frames this season.