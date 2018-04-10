Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Collects another save Tuesday
Vazquez threw 1.1 shutout innings and earned his fourth save of the year Tuesday as the Pirates beat the Cubs 8-5.
During his time in Tuesday's contest, Vazquez gave up one hit and issued a walk while striking out one batter. The southpaw has converted all four of his save opportunities this season and has thrown 4.1 straight shutout innings since allowing four runs in his first outing of the season.
