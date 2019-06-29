Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Earns win against Brewers
Vazquez (2-0) pitched the eighth and the ninth, striking out four batters and not allowing a base runner to earn a victory against the Brewers on Friday.
With the game tied in the eighth, the Pirates turned to their best reliever an inning earlier than usual. Then when the Pirates took the lead during the ninth, Vazquez remained in the game, nailing down a key road win. It took 25 pitches, so Vazquez may not be available Saturday, but he has now gone nine straight innings without allowing a run. Vazquez is 2-0 and 19-for-20 in save opportunities with a 1.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal