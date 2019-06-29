Vazquez (2-0) pitched the eighth and the ninth, striking out four batters and not allowing a base runner to earn a victory against the Brewers on Friday.

With the game tied in the eighth, the Pirates turned to their best reliever an inning earlier than usual. Then when the Pirates took the lead during the ninth, Vazquez remained in the game, nailing down a key road win. It took 25 pitches, so Vazquez may not be available Saturday, but he has now gone nine straight innings without allowing a run. Vazquez is 2-0 and 19-for-20 in save opportunities with a 1.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.