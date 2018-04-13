After allowing four earned runs on Opening Day, Vazquez has strung together five straight scoreless outings covering 5.1 innings.

He's thrown harder in each outing since averaging 96.7 mph in the opener. Vazquez's overall velocity is still down a bit from last year (98.8 mph to 97.2 mph) but so long as he throws strikes -- he's walked one batter since walking three on Opening Day -- he figures to maintain status as an elite closer.