Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Escapes with 12th save Wednesday
Vazquez gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Jon Jay's bases-loaded single brought Arizona to within a run, but Vazquez was able to strike out Jake Lamb with the bases loaded once again to end the threat. The Bucs closer has blown four of 11 save chances over his last 19 appearances, and his 4,72 ERA is far from reassuring, but as yet manager Clint Hurdle hasn't suggested a change is imminent.
