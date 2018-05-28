Vazquez (forearm) won't be available Monday against the Cubs but expects to be available for Tuesday's game, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He felt a little tightness in his forearm and could move his ring finger Sunday, but apparently won't require a DL stint. Vazquez has a 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, nine strikeouts and four saves in May, but has blown his las three save chances. Michael Feliz, Edgar Santana and Richard Rodriguez seem like the best bets to get a save if a chance arises in Monday's game.