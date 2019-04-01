Vazquez allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.1 innings during a loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

The Pirates turned to their closer in a tied game during the eighth with the bases loaded and two outs. Vazquez escaped that jam and the Pirates scored in the bottom of the eighth, but two defensive lapses and then a wild pitch led to the Cardinals tying the game again. While this will not go down as a blown save because Vazquez entered in a tied game, the Pirates closer has hardly been his dominate self early in 2019. He's allowed three baserunners and one run in two innings to begin the year.