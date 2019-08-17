Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Fails to strand inherited runners
Vazquez allowed one and one walk while recording two outs in a blown save against the Cubs on Friday.
While this will go down as his second blown save of the season, that is hardly fair. The Pirates called upon their closer with one out and runners at the corners in the eighth while clinging to a one-run lead. Asking a closer to strand an inherited runner 90-feet from home and record five outs without allowing a single run is obviously not a typical save situation. Vazquez owns a 1.70 ERA with 22 saves, 1.03 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season.
