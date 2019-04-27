Vazquez gave up one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Friday. He struck out a pair of batters.

With Pittsburgh's losing streak reaching six games, the team simply wanted to keep Vazquez sharp in a 6-2 loss to Los Angeles. He'd pitched in only two games totaling 27 pitches since April 14, when he threw 43 pitches against Detroit. While Vazquez was a bit rusty Friday, he hit 100 mph with his fastball. The lefty has yet to allow an earned run in 11.2 innings in 10 outings, registering one win and six saves.