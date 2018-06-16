Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Grabs 13th save Friday
Vazquez gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Reds.
While his control has been wavering lately, Vazquez is still piling up strikeouts, posting a 9:5 K:BB over his last five appearances and 5.1 innings. The left-hander's 4.55 ERA and 1.55 WHIP on the year remain sketchy, but if he can stay healthy he has the talent to put together a strong push to the All-Star break and into the second half.
