Vazquez pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record his 17th save of the season Sunday against the Padres.

Vazquez entered the game with a two-run lead and had no trouble securing the victory. He is now 17-for-21 in save opportunities this season, and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances. He ranks seventh in the National League in saves with little indication that he will lose his role as the Pirates' primary closer.