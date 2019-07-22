Vazquez gave up one hit in one scoreless inning of a non-save situation against Philadelphia on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

He's thrown 35 pitches and two innings in the team's last two games, putting his availability into question for Monday. Most likely he'll be available in a limited capacity, with a 15-20 pitch cap. Vazquez has allowed only two earned runs and 24:5 K:BB in 16.1 innings since June 6. He's registered only one win and two saves since June 23, however, as the slumping Pirates haven't offered a plethora of saves opportunities.