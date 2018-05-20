Vazquez (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits without recording an out to blow the save and take the loss Sunday against the Padres.

Vazquez entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead but failed to secure the win. He didn't allow an extra-base hit despite the ugly line, instead surrendering three singles to the first four batters he faced. He also wasn't helped by a throwing error by Jordy Mercer, which allowed the first of the four runs charged to him to score. This outing doesn't help his season-long stats, but this was his first blown save of the season and he is in no danger of losing his role as closer.