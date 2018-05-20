Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Implodes Sunday
Vazquez (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits without recording an out to blow the save and take the loss Sunday against the Padres.
Vazquez entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead but failed to secure the win. He didn't allow an extra-base hit despite the ugly line, instead surrendering three singles to the first four batters he faced. He also wasn't helped by a throwing error by Jordy Mercer, which allowed the first of the four runs charged to him to score. This outing doesn't help his season-long stats, but this was his first blown save of the season and he is in no danger of losing his role as closer.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Strikes out side in save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches eighth save Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Racks up seventh save Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Records five-out save Friday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Picks up first win•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Pitches in non-save situation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...