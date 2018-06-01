Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Implodes vs. Cards
Vazquez did not record an out in Thursday's blown save against the Cardinals. He allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk.
Vazquez was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning Thursday but ended up suffering a horrendous blown save in what was his third relief appearance in the last three days. The first three Cardinal hitters reached base via a double, error and walk before Luke Voit slapped a two-run single and Yairo Munoz walked it off with a three-run blast to center. Vazquez's ERA ballooned from 3.22 to 4.84 in the disastrous outing.
