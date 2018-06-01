Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Job reportedly not in jeopardy
Manager Clint Hurdle said Friday that the Pirates are not considering removing Vazquez from the closer's role, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He will not be available to pitch Friday, after pitching three days in a row, and Kyle Crick, who would be an option to close, is also unavailable after pitching in five games over the last week. While Hurdle can claim they aren't considering removing Vazquez from the ninth inning, the closer will still need to perform better going forward, as he has four blown saves in his last six appearances. Vazquez's fastball velocity was down from 100.8 mph Sunday to 97.2 mph Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Velocity down Thursday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Implodes vs. Cards•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Locks down 10th save Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Pitches two days after injury•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Throws scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Available for Tuesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...