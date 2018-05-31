Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Locks down 10th save Wednesday
Vazquez gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 10th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cubs.
His fastball sat around 98 mph, and Vazquez threw 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes in recording his first save in nearly two weeks. Whatever forearm discomfort that caused his to leave Sunday's game appears to be behind him and, despite his three consecutive blown saves prior to Wednesday's successful conversion, the left-hander has still only been scored upon in three of his 23 appearances this season.
