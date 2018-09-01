Vazquez gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 29th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Braves.

The southpaw hasn't blown a save since the end of May, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 50:9 K:BB in 34.2 innings while converting 19 straight chances. Expect Vazquez to remain one of the elite closing options in baseball as the Pirates wrap up their season.