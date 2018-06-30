Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Logs 16th save
Vazquez got the save against the Padres on Friday, striking out both the batters he faced in his two-thirds of an inning to close out the Pirates' 6-3 victory.
It was the 16th save of the season for the left-hander, who hasn't blown a save since a four-run meltdown against the Cardinals on May 31. His 3.78 ERA still isn't at the level of his ballistic 1.67 mark from last season, and it might not get there unless he rips off a prolonged scoreless streak, but Vazquez should nonetheless remain a reliable source of saves as the primary go-to ninth inning option in Pittsburgh's bullpen.
