Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Looks to shake off Sunday outing
Vazquez, who allowed three earned runs without retiring a batter Sunday, will look to rebound Tuesday against the Reds.
Following Sunday's tilt, Vazquez said he sprained his ankle fielding a bunt but remained in the game. The Pirates, meanwhile, haven't said that the injury would cause the closer to miss any time. Prior to his outing against San Diego, Vazquez had permitted just one earned run in his last 18 innings, covering 17 games. He's also managed to keep opponents scoreless in 16 of 19 outings, even though opposing batters are connecting at a 34.6 percent line-drive rate -- nearly double his 2017 rate (18.7 percent).
