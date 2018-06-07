Vazquez walked two and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 11th save of the season in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.

Pitching for the second straight night, the left-hander battled his control but was able to convert the save after blowing four of his previous five chances. Vazquez now carries a 4.38 ERA and 27:12 K:BB through 24.2 innings on the season, and he'll likely be unavailable for the Bucs if another save opportunity arises Thursday.