Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nabs 11th save Wednesday
Vazquez walked two and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 11th save of the season in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.
Pitching for the second straight night, the left-hander battled his control but was able to convert the save after blowing four of his previous five chances. Vazquez now carries a 4.38 ERA and 27:12 K:BB through 24.2 innings on the season, and he'll likely be unavailable for the Bucs if another save opportunity arises Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Job reportedly not in jeopardy•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Velocity down Thursday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Implodes vs. Cards•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Locks down 10th save Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Pitches two days after injury•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Throws scoreless inning Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...