Vazquez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 27th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Cubs.

The southpaw hasn't blown a save since May 31, and he's been dominant since the beginning of July, posting a 1.02 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Vazquez should remain one of the top closers in the league down the stretch as the Pirates try to stay in the NL playoff chase.