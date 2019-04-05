Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nabs first save
Vazquez got the save against the Reds on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out three with no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 2-0 victory.
It was the first save of the season for the lefty, who worked around one hit by punching out three batters to preserve the victory for Pittsburgh. Vazquez bagged 37 saves as the go-to closer option for the Pirates last year, and he's bounced back nicely following a shaky first appearance of the year against the Cardinals, so he should start racking up the saves again as the season progresses and he sees more opportunities.
