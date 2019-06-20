Vazquez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 17th save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Tigers.

The southpaw closer appears to be back on track, reeling off four straight scoreless appearances after getting tagged for six runs in a six-outing stretch between May 17 and June 5. Vazquez has blown only one save chance all season, and he now boasts a 2.05 ERA and 48:9 K:BB through 30.2 innings.