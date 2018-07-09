Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nails down 18th save
Vazquez got the save against the Phillies on Sunday, striking out the side without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Pirates' 4-1 victory.
That's now 18 saves in 22 opportunities for the 27-year-old left-hander, who required just 15 pitches to strike out all three Phillies he faced to lock down Pittsburgh's victory. He's now got a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 37.1 innings, so Vazquez hasn't been quite as dominant this year as he was in his lights-out campaign of 2017, but he's still a reliable source of saves and strikeouts with a firm grasp on the closer role in Pittsburgh.
