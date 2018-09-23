Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nails down 36th save
Vazquez gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 36th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Brewers.
The southpaw has shown signs of fatigue down the stretch, posting a 4.50 ERA through 10 innings in September, but he's still been able to convert seven of his eight save chances on the month. With eight games remaining on the Pirates' schedule, Vazquez has an outside shot at his first career 40-save campaign.
