Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nails down seventh save
Vazquez allowed two hits, including a solo home run, but he still recorded his seventh save of the season in a 6-4 extra-inning win against the Rangers on Tuesday.
The homer, which reached the upper deck, was the first earned run Vazquez has allowed this season. The Rangers hit the dominate left-hander pretty hard, but the three-run cushion and great defensive positioning helped Vazquez move to 7-for-7 in save opportunities. He also has a 0.71 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season.
